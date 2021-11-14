The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of November 15-19, 2021

Jason Thompson

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) find themselves under attack. Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Adam (Mark Grossman) are gloating up a storm in the wake of the trouble they're causing for ChancComm.

Ashland files suit, prompting Billy to declare war on both parties.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!