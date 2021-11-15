Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Jack and Sheila are sharing a meal at her former workplace, Il Giardino. He expresses his gratitude for Sheila not outing his paternity status to Finn.

Side Note: You lucky you ain't dead.

Sheila uses this gratitude to point out to Jack that she's not as bad as the Forresters make her out to be, as Jack should remember. She credits Jack and Li for Finn being the man he is, and adds she's grateful.

Despite her gratitude, Sheila tells Jack that Finn is now asking questions about his birth father. Jack wonders what Sheila is getting at. (Ummm, it's not that hard Jack). Sheila tells Jack it's time to tell Finn the truth.

Later in Malibu, Steffy asks Finn if Sheila spilled the beans about his father's identity. Finn claims that Sheila said she didn't know.

