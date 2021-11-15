Steven Bergman Photography

A big surprise is coming to Days of Our Lives' Lani (Sal Stowers). The Salem cop is set to discover the truth about her parentage. Stowers discussed Lani's reaction with Soap Hub.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) will share the truth: that Paulina (Jackée Harry) is also Lani's birth mother. How will Lani respond? Stowers said:

Lani is absolutely crushed. Her whole life is turned upside down. Her whole life is basically a lie. So she’s not only crushed, but she’s f*#*ing pissed.

How will Lani's relationship with Paulina be affected? Stowers explained:

She is not happy with Paulina. It is not going to be an easy ride for Paulina. She has broken all kinds of trust with Lani, and Lani is not having it. She doesn’t want to see her. She doesn’t want to talk to her. She completely just cuts her off.

The actress mused of Lani's bond with presumed dad Abe (James Reynolds):