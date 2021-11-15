Fat Joe and Remy Ma Among Next Week's Guest Hosts of The Wendy Williams Show

The Wendy Williams Show is bringing in more famous faces next week while Wendy Williams focuses on her health. A new series of guest hosts has been announced on the talk show's Instagram account:

On Monday, Nov. 22, a panel of stars will step in. TV personality Devyn Simone, Variety's chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, writer and TV personality Bevy Smith, and actor and comedian Michael Yo will take over hosting duties that day. On Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 24, platinum-selling rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma will assume responsibilities.