Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Publish date:

Fat Joe and Remy Ma Among Next Week's Guest Hosts of The Wendy Williams Show

Author:
Fat Joe and Remy Ma

The Wendy Williams Show is bringing in more famous faces next week while Wendy Williams focuses on her health. A new series of guest hosts has been announced on the talk show's Instagram account:

RELATED: Four New Guest Hosts Announced for The Wendy Williams Show

On Monday, Nov. 22, a panel of stars will step in. TV personality Devyn SimoneVariety's chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, writer and TV personality Bevy Smith, and actor and comedian Michael Yo will take over hosting duties that day. On Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 24, platinum-selling rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma will assume responsibilities.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

wendy-williams-show
Talk Shows

The Wendy Williams Show Returns With Guest Hosts as Host Focuses on Health

Oct 12, 2021
Comment
wendy-williams
Talk Shows

Four New Guest Hosts Announced for The Wendy Williams Show

Nov 3, 2021
Comment
Untitled
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams' Talk Show Sees Ratings Spike With Guest Hosts

Nov 3, 2021
Comment
Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 10.29.32 AM
Talk Shows

The Wendy Williams Show Halts Production Until January

Dec 11, 2020
Comment