Jeopardy! to Stage First-Ever College Professors Tournament

Mayim Bialik will helm a first for Jeopardy!: a Professors Tournament. According to TVLine, the 10-day event will feature 15 college and university professors competing in the quiz show. The tournament will kick off on Dec. 6 and air each weeknight through Dec. 17, capped off with a grand prize of $100,000.

The ultimate winner will also participate in Jeopardy!'s next Tournament of Champions. In a statement, Bialik shared:

It was an unbelievable thrill to see so many brilliant professors from all kinds of schools and backgrounds come together on the Jeopardy! stage. There was a sense of kinship and academic camaraderie among the group, along with a healthy dose of competitiveness. That energy made this inaugural Professors Tournament incredibly special.

The instructors set to compete are: