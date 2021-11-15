Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Jeopardy! to Stage First-Ever College Professors Tournament

Mayim Bialik will helm a first for Jeopardy!: a Professors Tournament. According to TVLine, the 10-day event will feature 15 college and university professors competing in the quiz show. The tournament will kick off on Dec. 6 and air each weeknight through Dec. 17, capped off with a grand prize of $100,000.

The ultimate winner will also participate in Jeopardy!'s next Tournament of Champions. In a statement, Bialik shared:

It was an unbelievable thrill to see so many brilliant professors from all kinds of schools and backgrounds come together on the Jeopardy! stage. There was a sense of kinship and academic camaraderie among the group, along with a healthy dose of competitiveness. That energy made this inaugural Professors Tournament incredibly special.

The instructors set to compete are:

  • J.P. Allen, Professor of Business at the University of San Francisco in San Francisco, California
  • Hester Blum, Professor of English at Penn State University in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • Sam Buttrey, Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California
  • Marti Canipe, Professor of Elementary Science at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona
  • Lisa Dresner, Associate Professor of Writing at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York
  • Ramón Guerra, Professor of English, Literature, and Latino Studies at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • Gautam Hans, Associate Clinical Professor of Law at Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville, Tennessee
  • John Harkless, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
  • Ed Hashima, Professor of History at American River College in Sacramento, California
  • Gary Hollis, Professor of Chemistry at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia
  • Alisa Hove, Professor of Botany at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, North Carolina
  • Ashleigh Lawrence-Sanders, Assistant Professor of U.S. and African American History at University of Colorado-Boulder in Boulder, Colorado
  • Katie Reed, Associate Professor of Musicology at California State University Fullerton in Fullerton, California
  • Deborah Steinberger, Professor of French Literature at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware
  • Julia Williams, Professor of English at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana

