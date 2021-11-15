Krista Allen

The Bold and the Beautiful's Krista Allen is excited to be joining the show as Taylor Hayes. But how did she go about making the role her own? Allen shared her experience of becoming Taylor and insights into the character with Soap Opera Digest.

Allen knows a thing or two about taking on the legacy of a popular soap character. After all, she became the second actress to portray Days of Our Lives' Billie Reed. Of Taylor, she mused:

Nobody can ever replace Hunter Tylo. I am just stepping into the role of a character, and that character lives on forever, no matter who is playing her — just like Billie. There were three of us, right? So, I think that maybe because I have had to fill big shoes at the very beginning of my career, it’s not so intimidating that I’m filling big shoes now. I’m already a 9 ½. That’s the good thing about having big feet — you can fill big shoes.

Allen is also excited to work with Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Taylor's archrival Brooke; the Taylor-Brooke relationship is integral to Dr. Hayes' history on the show. Allen dished:

I haven’t met Brooke [Katherine Kelly Lang] yet and I cannot wait! The episode with the cake fight [at Hope and Liam’s wedding in 2018] was genius. I love Taylor and Brooke’s dynamic, so right now I’m studying up and trying to understand what these different relationships have been through the years so I can make this Taylor as authentic as possible.

Allen added: