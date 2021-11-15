NBC Renews Natalie Zea Starrer La Brea For Season 2

Credit: Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Hit NBC drama La Brea, headline by Passions alum Natalie Zea (ex-Gwen), is set to return for Season 2. The show, which focuses on people who fall through a sink hole breaching Los Angeles and into a prehistoric world, is the top new program this fall in the 18-49 demo, according to a press release.

Over 47 million viewers have watched La Brea on linear and digital platforms. The show's pilot, which aired Sept. 28, came in at a 3.6 in the 18-49 demographic and nabbed 19.8 million viewers. Along with Zea, the program stars Chiké Okonkwo, Nicholas Gonzalez, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Lily Santiago, Jon Seda, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Chloe De Los Santos, and Josh McKenzie.

EPs on the show include scribe David Appelbaum, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Ken Woodruff. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces La Brea in association with Keshet Studios.