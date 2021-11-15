WATCH: Chrishell Stause Returns For More Real Estate Drama in Season 4 of Selling Sunset (VIDEO)

Credit: Lindy Lin/Netflix

Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children; ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) is back for more Selling Sunset. The hit reality show will once again delve into the lives and careers of The Oppenheim Group's realtors, including two new faces. Season 4 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 24.

Fans can tune in to see Stause, as well as Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae Young, Christine Quinn, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Vanessa Villela, and Emma Hernan. Selling Sunset is executive produced by Adam DiVello and produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

Take a look at the official trailer below for Selling Sunset Season 4.