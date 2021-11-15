WATCH: Keke Palmer Talks Lady Miss and Asks Whoopi For a Role in Sister Act 3 on The View (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

Keke Palmer recently guested on The View, where she chatted about her new collection of short stories, Southern Belle Insults. Co-written with bestselling author Jasmine Guillory, the book is based on Palmer's character Lady Miss Jacqueline, who became popular on social media.

Palmer recalled how her collaborator Max Wyeth encouraged her to develop "Lady Miss." After putting out an initial sketch, she remembered:

And then she kept growing. It was almost—I would liken it to what you see on SNL sometimes. You take a sketch and then you continue to build it out and now it’s become these short stories with Amazon.

But the multi-hyphenate didn't want to leave the talk show without reaching out to Whoopi Goldberg. Palmer told the EGOT winner:

Now, Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot like I did with Issa [Rae] a little bit ago. I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3, and I just want you to know I’m available for the job, any job. I mean you don’t have to say anything now. I’ll send you an email or something. Just let me know.

Watch the clip below to find out Whoopi's response!

