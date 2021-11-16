General Hospital co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor are previewing some major plot twists for this winter. In a chat with Soaps.com, the two scribes offered up tantalizing tidbits of what's in store for the residents of Port Charles.

What's coming up will have important implications for the lives of Port Chuck's finest. Van Etten said:

The Cassadine Island adventure is coming to a climax and, even as it pits Jason [Steve Burton] and Drew [Cameron Mathison] against one another, it’s possible that not all of our characters will make it out of this alive. Port Charles will feel the impact of what happens this week for months to come.

Back home in upstate New York, Laura (Genie Francis) is going to be back and at the center of drama...no thanks to her family! O'Conner explained:

She not only has to survive Cyrus’ [Jeff Kober] assassination attempts, but help her hapless brother, Martin [Michael E. Knight], avoid falling into the Cyrus murder engine.

And Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Trina (Sydney Mikayla) might find their lives further complicated by Spencer's (Nicholas Chavez) girlfriend Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl). Van Etten added:

They know that there is more to this girl than meets the eye. But Esme is not going to stand back and allow them to interfere with her plans, of which she has several. Suffice it to say that Josslyn and Trina may regret having ever crossed paths with Esme!

For more of what to expect this winter on General Hospital, read the full interview here.