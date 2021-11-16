Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Lisa Rinna Mourns Loss of Her Mother

Lisa Rinna

Thoughts and prayers go out to Lisa Rinna and her family. The Days of Our Lives and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's mother, Lois Rinna, passed away on Monday morning after suffering a stroke last week. Lois was 93. 

Lisa made the announcement about her mother's passing on Instagram, where she posted a picture of her mother which appears to be on her wedding day, with the caption:

Heaven Has a New Angel. 🦋😇🙏🏼💗

The cause of death has not been made public but last Thursday, the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem actress revealed her mother had suffered a stroke and was beginning "transitions." Lisa asked for prayers and posted:

