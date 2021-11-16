Peacock Orders Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas Holiday Movie

Lindsay Arnold, Carson Boatman, Eileen Davidson/Peacock

Peacock is going all in with their love of all things Salem. The streaming app has given the greenlight for Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. Eileen Davidson made a surprise appearance at a Peacock event to announce the new special.

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas centers on Will Horton (Chandler Massey) having to finish a screenplay before a Christmas Eve deadline. Using the tried and true holiday flick clichés, Will creates a festive story inspired by his family and friends in Salem U.S.A. Look for several twists and shockers you didn't see coming.

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas streams December 16 on Peacock.