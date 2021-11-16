Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Sesame Street Debuts Asian American Muppet

Author:
Ji-Young Muppet

A new resident is coming to Sesame StreetJi-Young becomes the first Asian American Muppet to join the cast of the legendary children's program. The seven-year-old Korean American girl loves playing her electric guitar and also skateboarding, according to her bio on Sesame Street's website.

The website says Ji-Young is:

extremely close with her family and is proud of her Korean heritage. She loves playing music with her grandma and cooking her favorite food—tteokbokki. Her family eats dinner together at the kitchen table every night, chatting in both Korean and English.

Look for Ji-Young to make her debut on Thanksgiving Day in See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special, which will air on HBO Max, Sesame Street social media pages, and local PBS Stations.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sesame Street-Karli and Elmo
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Sesame Street Takes on Opioid Addiction With Muppet Karli and Her Mom

Oct 11, 2019
Comment
Sesame_Street
Pop Confidential

Sesame Street Spoofs Homeland! (VIDEO)

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
uptonabbey
Pop Confidential

Sesame Street Sends Up Downton Abbey

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
lisa_simon_grover.jpg
Pop Confidential

Daytime Emmy-Winning Sesame Street Producer Dead at 64

Apr 10, 2015
Comment