Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith Newman) is about to make her producing debut in the new year. The Young and the Restless grad will star in Lifetime's sequel to The Bad Seed; she co-starred with Rob Lowe in the 2018 original film. Grace co-wrote the script, along with her father Ross Burge, and the original film's writer Barbara Marshall. Grace will also serve as the executive producer with Mark Wolper, her mother Crystal Burge, and her father.

The yet-to-be-titled sequel follows Grace's character, 15-year-old Emma, years later after her father's death and living with her aunt Angela. Emma tries to steer through the murky and rough waters of high school. Things take a turn for Emma when Angela's husband starts to surmise Emma isn't all what she seems and pushes for her to be sent to boarding school. Meanwhile, a new girl at the school appears to know all about Emma's secrets, which prompts the teen to take matters into her own hands and go back to her old ways.

Look for the sequel to be released in 2022.