WATCH: Soap Hub Award Winners to Be Announced on The Talk This Friday (VIDEO)

The Talk is getting sudsy this week. On Friday, Nov. 19, the talk show will announce the winners of the 2nd Annual Soap Hub Awards, as voted by readers of Soap Hub!

The Talk EPs Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews stated:

Bringing the Soap Hub Awards to ‘The Talk’ feels like a great way to honor the daytime community and its loyal viewers. We’re excited for this partnership and to celebrate this year’s favorite soap opera performances chosen by the fans.

Soap Hub editor-in-chief Diane Brounstein added:

Daytime fans have always been passionate and outspoken about their favorite performers and shows. We wanted to give soap opera viewers the opportunity to have their voices heard, so last year, we launched The Soap Hub Awards. We’re thrilled this year to be partnering for the awards with ‘The Talk’, which has always been a great supporter of the soap opera genre.

Watch below for more about what's to come on Friday. Check your local listings for The Talk air times!