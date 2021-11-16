Jamison Jones

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sharon and Rey are at Society . . . and spy Adam sharing cocktails with Sally. Rey asks Sharon if she wants to go somewhere else (where else is there?). Of course, she doesn't . . . why would she?

Lily wonders if Billy will let Victoria know he didn't approve the article. Billy declares he's not making a peep until he finds out who did the deed . . . and they have a game plan in place.

Lily says they have to get a retraction out immediately, but Billy thinks it's too late. Lily counters it may matter to make a statement they didn't approve of the story or they were hacked. Billy claims it would make them look like amateurs.

Billy wonders why Ashland warned them to get lawyers if the story was true. Enter Jesse . . . the story wasn't true, he made the whole thing up . . . just to hurt them.

