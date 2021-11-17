John McCook

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Eric and Quinn are in the Forrester living room, as Eric sits at the piano and begins to croon, “It had to be you.” Quinn turns towards him and seems genuinely moved.

Side Note: Eric is kind of adorable trying to win Quinn over with his vocal stylings.

As Eric continues to sing, Quinn leans on the piano and smiles at him lovingly. Then, she begins to cry. Eric stops singing and playing momentarily to ask Quinn if she remembers that little ditty. Quinn leans in and plays a few notes herself. Eric takes over tickling the ivories again and they hold hands. Eric stands up and reminds Quinn she is his wife, and this is where she belongs. They kiss and embrace - both Quinn and Eric look blissfully happy . . . for now.

Side Note: One could almost be convinced, for the moment, that their happiness will persist.

