Steven Bergman Photography

Brooklyn 99 might have wrapped, but One Life to Live alumna Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) is still contributing to exciting TV programs. She announced on Instagram recently that she has lent her directing talents for HBO Max's comedy series The Gordita Chronicles, focusing on the life and times of 12-year-old Dominican immigrant Carlota “Cucu” Castelli, now living in 1980s Miami with her family.

Nearly 1500 miles north of Miami is Boston: the setting for Showtime's City on a Hill, which has added a fellow soap grad for its third season. Corbin Bernsen (ex-Father Todd, The Young and the Restless) has nabbed the role of FBI agent Sinclair Dryden on the upcoming third season.

All My Children

Jesse McCartney (ex-J.R.) will perform a rescheduled date from his The 'New Stage' 2021 Tour at Bogart's in Cincinnati, Ohio, next May 3

(ex-J.R.) will perform a rescheduled date from his The 'New Stage' 2021 Tour at Bogart's in Cincinnati, Ohio, next May 3 Sofia Black-D'Elia stars in the comedy series Single Drunk Female, debuting Jan. 20 on Freeform

stars in the comedy series Single Drunk Female, debuting Jan. 20 on Freeform Justin Bruening (ex-Jamie) stars in Lifetime's Vanished: Search for My Sister, premiering Jan. 22 at 8 PM EST

As the World Turns

Jordana Brewster (ex-Nikki) has signed on to star in the comedy Charlie in the Pandemic

The Bold and the Beautiful

Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will host the 24th annual National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Impact Awards, airing virtually on Dec. 5 at 8:30 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) stars in the 2016 film Savannah Sunrise, which is now streaming on Peacock

General Hospital

Josh Swickard (Chase) stars in A California Christmas: City Lights, a sequel to his 2020 holiday flick A California Christmas; A California Christmas: City Lights will be available on Netflix Dec. 16

(Chase) stars in A California Christmas: City Lights, a sequel to his 2020 holiday flick A California Christmas; A California Christmas: City Lights will be available on Netflix Dec. 16 Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) stars in Lifetime's Vanished: Search for My Sister, premiering Jan. 22 at 8 PM EST

Loving

John O'Hurley (ex-Keith) will host the National Dog Show Presented by Purina, airing on NBC on Nov. 25 from 12 to 2 PM EST

One Life to Live

Valarie Pettiford (ex-Sheila) appears in the new film Love is Love is Love

(ex-Sheila) appears in the new film Love is Love is Love Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) will star in the American Theatre Guild's An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry, taking place May 22, 2022 at 7 PM EST as part of the Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series, at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL; buy tickets here

(ex-Evangeline) will star in the American Theatre Guild's An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry, taking place May 22, 2022 at 7 PM EST as part of the Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series, at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL; buy tickets here Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) will direct for the HBO Max scripted family comedy Gordita Chronicles

(ex-Adriana) will direct for the HBO Max scripted family comedy Gordita Chronicles Blair Underwood (ex-Bobby) appears in Season 2 of HBO Max's anthology series Love Life, out now

(ex-Bobby) appears in Season 2 of HBO Max's anthology series Love Life, out now Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty) stars in a remake of the 1930s thriller The Most Dangerous Game, set to be released next year

Passions

Eva Tamargo (ex-Pilar) and Ryan McPartlin (ex-Hank) have reunited to film a new murder mystery, he revealed on Instagram

The Young and the Restless