Bergen Williams, who appeared on General Hospital as Quartermaine maid Alice Gunderson from 2002 to 2015, has died at age 62. Yesterday, the actress' sister announced on Twitter that Williams had passed away on July 14." The cause of death, she said, was the ravages of Wilson's Disease." She posted:

Alice was a mainstay of Port Charles for over a decade. She not only manned the front door of the Quartermaine mansion, but she also moonlighted as a professional wrestler. In between welcoming guests and facing off with Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), she nursed a crush on Tracy's on-off husband, Luke Spencer (Tony Geary).

Former co-star Wally Kurth (Ned) tweeted:

Williams guested on many popular TV shows throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Fans might recognize her from her appearances on programs like Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, The Drew Carey Show, 7th Heaven, Scrubs, and Raising Hope. Also a writer, Williams penned episodes of Power Rangers: Wild Force, for which she served as a story editor.

Share your favorite memories of the character in the comments.