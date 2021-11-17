Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
LeVar Burton Set to Host Trivial Pursuit

LeVar Burton

Reading Rainbow icon LeVar Burton will be hosting the upcoming Trivial Pursuit game show from Entertainment One, according to EW. He said:

Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.

After Alex Trebek died, Burton was a guest-host on Jeopardy!, but didn’t land the official job. 

TMZ reported that Burton was never seriously considered as a permanent host. Meanwhile, the Mike Richards debacle at Jeopardy! has left that noted television institution with a bit of a black eye

