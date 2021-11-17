LeVar Burton Set to Host Trivial Pursuit

Jeopardy

Reading Rainbow icon LeVar Burton will be hosting the upcoming Trivial Pursuit game show from Entertainment One, according to EW. He said:

Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.

After Alex Trebek died, Burton was a guest-host on Jeopardy!, but didn’t land the official job.

TMZ reported that Burton was never seriously considered as a permanent host. Meanwhile, the Mike Richards debacle at Jeopardy! has left that noted television institution with a bit of a black eye.