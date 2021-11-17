OWN Renews Queen Sugar For Seventh and Final Season

OWN

One of OWN’s noted dramas, Queen Sugar, is coming to an end.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, OWN has renewed Ava DuVernay’s Southern drama for a seventh and final season. Reportedly, the season is already written and will begin production in 2022.

This news comes in the wake of OWN’s other long-running primetime soap, The Haves and the Have Nots, ending in July.

Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Omar Dorsey, Nicholas Ashe, and Tina Lifford. Days of Our Lives’ Greg Vaughan appeared in Queen Sugar’s fifth season, which aired in the spring. Season Six premiered in September and the finale, “And You Would Be One of Them,” aired Tuesday, November 16.