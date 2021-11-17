WATCH: OWN Offers First Look of New Soap The Kings of Napa (VIDEO)

Ebonée Noel, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., Yaani King Mondschein. Christos Kalohoridis /Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Soap fans can start 2022 off right; a new primetime drama, The Kings of Napa, will debut in January on OWN. Acclaimed writer/EP Janine Sherman Barrois (Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, Claws) will serve as showrunner and an executive producer. Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) is slated to direct the first two episodes.

The series centers on the King family's stunning vineyard in Napa Valley, California. An aspirational African American dynasty, the Kings are also society fixtures, thanks to their wealth and status. But when the patriarch suddenly departs the company, his three children will struggle over the keys to the kingdom.

Ebonée Noel stars as middle child August King, a marketing genius and innovator. Rance Nix is older brother Dana King, the winery's savvy CFO, while Karen LeBlanc plays family matriarch Vanessa King, who sacrificed her career to run the winery with her husband Reginald (Isiah Whitlock Jr.).

Yaani King Mondschein is Bridgette Pierce, the King siblings' cousin who works as vineyard manager for the House of Kings wine. Ashlee Brian plays youngest sibling Christian King, the bottling facility manager with plenty of swagger but little know-how about growing grapes. And Devika Parikh is August's aunt Melanie Pierce, who is back in America...and possibly about to forever change the King family!

Harpo Films, in association with Warner Bros. Television, produces The Kings of Napa. Fellow EPs alongside Sherman Barrois will be Michelle Listenbee Brown (Love Is_, Real Husbands of Hollywood) and Oprah Winfrey.

The Kings of Napa premieres on OWN January 11, 2022 at 8 PM EST. Get a sneak peek at the drama to come by watching the trailer below!