Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Rey and Sharon are trying to have a nice, quiet dinner at Society when Adam approaches. Sharon wants nothing to do with Adam telling them anything about Jesse Gaines. Adam just wants a minute and disregards Sharon’s request.

Side Note: How dare Adam disregard QUEEN Sharon!

Rey is more amenable to the conversation. Adam tells Rey that before ChancComm published the tell-all article, Billy contacted him threatening to release it. Rey wonders what kind of threat Billy made. Adam explains a bit how Newman Media and ChancComm have been going head to head. They’ve all been aggressive and Victor doesn’t care for competition.

Side Note: “Doesn’t care for competition” is a very kind way to describe Victor’s attitude about business.

Adam goes on to say that Billy tried to blackmail Adam and Victor. Surely, that can’t be legal . . . right?

Side Note: You can almost see Rey being completely annoyed that Adam isn’t actually to blame for something and even worse, might be in the right.

Will Rey every find anything else to do besides glare at Adam? Will Sharon get to enjoy a meal without men who desire her discussing foolishness? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

