November 18, 2021
All My Children and The Bay Alum Eric Nelsen Books Yellowstone Prequel

Eric Nelsen

Former All My Children star and The Bay's Eric Nelsen has signed on to the highly-anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The series, set to debut on Paramount+, centers on the Dutton family as they travel west through the Great Plains towards the last bastion of untamed America, Deadline reports. According to the trade site, the series will also be a "stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana."

Nelsen will play Ennis, a handsome young cowboy who agrees to help take a group of inexperienced men, women, and children north to find a home. Nelsen stars alongside Alex Fine, Amanda JarosAnna FiamoraAudie RickBilly Bob Thornton, Dawn Olivieri, Emma MalouffFaith HillGratiela Brancusi, Isabel MayJames Landry Hébert, LaMonica GarrettMartin SensmeierNichole GaliciaNoah Le Gros, Sam ElliottStephanie Nur, and Tim McGraw. 

1883 debuts December 19 on Paramount+.

