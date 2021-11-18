Ted King

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Li gives Jack the business about his lies and betrayal to both her and Finn. She asks Jack how he thinks Finn will feel about him being his biological father. Li pulls out all the receipts from all the nights they spent together pondering Finn's parentage, whilst he kept quiet. Li's not done. She points out that Finn's uncertainty could have been eased if Jack had only told the truth to him.

Side Note: Jack ain't said boo during this entire drubbing of his character, until now . . .

Jack finally acknowledges Li is right, but a father is a father. Jack loved and cared for Finn his entire life. Jack was present and did everything he could to be a good father to Finn. Li accepts this as fact, but Jack still lied to them. Jack says it was because he loved her and always will.

Li steps away from Jack. He wants her to find away to forgive him. After all, Sheila was a long time ago and it produced the amazing Finn, who they were able to raise together. Li wonders if Finn will ever forgive him.

