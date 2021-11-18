Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Publish date:

Leah Remini and Michelle Visage to Co-Host Wendy Williams For Two Weeks

Author:
Leah Remini and Michelle Visage

Leah Remini and Michelle Visage

The Wendy Williams Show will soon welcome back Leah Remini and Michelle Visage for hosting duties. For two weeks, real-life pals Remini and Visage will once again stand in for Wendy Williams, who is focusing on her health, NextTV has reported.

Remini and Visage previously guest hosted the talk show together back in October. This time, they will keep Wendy's seat warm rom Nov. 29 through Dec. 10.

David Perler, EP of The Wendy Williams Show, said in a statement:

Leah and Michelle's girlfriend relationship is authentic and a joy to watch. We are thrilled to be able to give our viewers another two weeks with them co-hosting Wendy as viewers will feel like they are sitting at the kitchen table with their best girlfriends having their morning coffee. Leah worked very hard to respect what Wendy has built and also brings a special style of her own to Wendy’s audience.

Remini chimed in:

Michelle and I couldn’t be more grateful to Wendy, her amazing crew, Debmar-Mercury and most of all, Wendy’s loyal fans for liking us and for trusting us to have us hold it down until Wendy’s return.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Untitled
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams' Talk Show Sees Ratings Spike With Guest Hosts

Nov 3, 2021
Comment
Fat Joe remy ma small
Talk Shows

Fat Joe and Remy Ma Among Next Week's Guest Hosts of The Wendy Williams Show

Nov 15, 2021
Comment
Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams Finalizes Divorce from Kevin Hunter

Jan 23, 2020
Comment
Nene Leakes, Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

WATCH: NeNe Leakes Updates The Breakfast Club on Wendy Williams Friendship

May 14, 2020
Comment