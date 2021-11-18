Leah Remini and Michelle Visage to Co-Host Wendy Williams For Two Weeks

Leah Remini and Michelle Visage YouTube

The Wendy Williams Show will soon welcome back Leah Remini and Michelle Visage for hosting duties. For two weeks, real-life pals Remini and Visage will once again stand in for Wendy Williams, who is focusing on her health, NextTV has reported.

Remini and Visage previously guest hosted the talk show together back in October. This time, they will keep Wendy's seat warm rom Nov. 29 through Dec. 10.

David Perler, EP of The Wendy Williams Show, said in a statement:

Leah and Michelle's girlfriend relationship is authentic and a joy to watch. We are thrilled to be able to give our viewers another two weeks with them co-hosting Wendy as viewers will feel like they are sitting at the kitchen table with their best girlfriends having their morning coffee. Leah worked very hard to respect what Wendy has built and also brings a special style of her own to Wendy’s audience.

Remini chimed in: