WATCH: HBO Drops Teaser For Julian Fellowes Drama The Gilded Age (VIDEO)

Can't wait for Downton Abbey: A New Age to hit theaters? Then head to HBO this January. There, you'll soon find Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes' newest period drama, The Gilded Age. HBO has just dropped a teaser for the nine-part series, according to Deadline.

A co-production between HBO and Universal Television, The Gilded Age focuses on New York City's millionaire moguls in the 1880s. The drama kicks off in 1882 with Marian Brook, an orphan who moves in with her old-money aunts. Accompanied with a young, accomplished African American woman named Peggy Scott, Marian gets caught between one of her aunts and their wealthy neighbors, railroad magnate George Russell and his wife Bertha. Will Marian follow the path set for her or forge her own?

Written by Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, The Gilded Age is directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. EPs will include Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Engler, David Crockett, and Richardson-Whitfield. First greenlit to series by NBC three years ago, the project moved to HBO in 2019. It will star Taissa Farmiga, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Harry Richardson, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, , Thomas Cocquerel, and Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The Gilded Age will premiere Jan. 24 at 9 PM EST on HBO. Watch the teaser below.