On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Nick stops by Devon's apartment for a meeting. He tells Nick that Dominic is there at Abby's request. Nick is happy that Devon is helping Abby through this difficult time. Nick offers to reschedule their meeting since Devon has his hands full with the baby.

Devon goes on to explain to Nick that Abby packed a bag and disappeared, and she's not responding to phone calls or texts. Nick's alarmed and tells Devon they need to find her.

Ashley goes back to the Chancellor mansion and calls out for Abby. She calls and leaves her daughter a message on her phone.

