November 18, 2021
November 18, 2021

The Young and the Restless Recap: Nick Worries About Abby's Sudden Disappearance (WATCH)

The Young and the Restless Recap for November 17, 2021
Joshua Morrow

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Nick stops by Devon's apartment for a meeting. He tells Nick that Dominic is there at Abby's request. Nick is happy that Devon is helping Abby through this difficult time. Nick offers to reschedule their meeting since Devon has his hands full with the baby.

Side Note: Welcome to a woman's world Nick.

Devon goes on to explain to Nick that Abby packed a bag and disappeared, and she's not responding to phone calls or texts. Nick's alarmed and tells Devon they need to find her.

Ashley goes back to the Chancellor mansion and calls out for Abby. She calls and leaves her daughter a message on her phone. 

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!

