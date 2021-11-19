Naomi Matsuda

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Jack and Li are sitting on Steffy’s sofa. They are clearly tense. Finn doesn’t think every conversation they have needs to be about his birth parents. Li is having none of this beating around the bush. She says they have met his birth mother and now she’s sure he wants to know about his birth father.

Finn says he has never wished for different parents. They’ve always supported him the way he wants to support his own family. They taught him how to be a good parent. Jack agrees that they are all bonded as a family.

Finn goes on about how he wants to make the world a better place for his child. He wants to create a world where his child can count on him like he’s always been able to count on Jack. Jack has never let him down.

Side Note: Cut to Li throwing serious unspoken shade Jack’s way.

Finn gets a clue and realizes something is up. Li tells Finn that his father has something to tell him. Jack begins the set up for what is clearly going to be shocking news. Jack says that he and Li know who Finn’s birth father is. Finn asks the obvious question, “Who is it?”

Side Note: Cut to Li being HOT about what Jack is about to say.

Side Note #2: Li’s facial expressions are EVERYTHING!

How will Finn react to the news of his paternity? Will Li allow Jack to live long enough to tell Finn the truth? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

