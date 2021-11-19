Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila and Deacon Feast on Fantasies of Future Thanksgivings

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 22-26, 2021
Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) looks to Li (Naomi Matsuda) for support.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tells Paris (Diamond White) exactly how he feels.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Hope (Annika Noelle) make each other a promise.

Paris asks Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) for advice about Thomas.

Finn looks at Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) with renewed interest.

Carter gets introspective.

Sheila finds a way to manipulate a sticky situation.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finds her self at the center of a tug of war between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Deacon.

Brooke and Ridge have everyone over for Thanksgiving . . . except Sheila and Deacon.

Sheila and Deacon spend Thanksgiving in a fantasy world.

