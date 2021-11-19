Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of November 22-26, 2021

Deidre Hall

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

MarDevil (Deidre Hall) declares John (Drake Hogestyn) has to die.

Abe (James Reynolds) and Lani (Sal Stowers) have a sit down.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Doug (Bill Hayes) get a Thanksgiving miracle.

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) is faced with the difficult choice of saving John or EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) from MarDevil’s wrath.

Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) investigation leads him to the DiMera crypt.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) discover the existence of MarDevil.

Rafe (Galen Gering) bites Ava’s (Tamara Braun) head off when she brings up Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

EJ and Nicole draw closer.

John and Susan are rushed to the hospital.

Tripp (Lucas Adams), Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Henry bond.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) does her best to figure out who kidnapped her.

Upon his return, Doug is drugged up and silent.

Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) ask MarDevil ALL OF THE QUESTIONS about John and Doug.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) have a sit down.

EJ finds out surprising information about Samantha Gene.

The Horton’s sit down for a Thanksgiving celebration.

Olivia (Marla Gibbs) and Paulina review the wedding that almost happened.

Gabi (Camila Banus) is furious with Rafe.

The celebration is short-lived when Marlena arrives to take Doug back to Bayview.

EJ visits Susan in the hospital.

Paulina is FURIOUS with Marlena.

An unsuspecting Samantha Gene comes face to face with Marlena.

