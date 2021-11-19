Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Publish date:

Dr. Phil Overtakes Kelly and Ryan in Syndie Talk Ratings

Author:
Dr. Phil

The Dr. Phil Show has some bragging rights. The good doctor's talk show has beaten out Live With Kelly and Ryan in the syndicated talk show ratings battle. Next TV reports Dr. Phil netted 6% to a four week high at 1.8 live plus same day national household ratings, per Nielsen, in the week ending Nov. 7. Previously, Dr. Phil tied with Live for three weeks before.

Dr. Phil was the only talk show in the top 12 to improve its ratings year-to-year, beating out last year's score around this exact same time by 6%. Live dropped 6% to 1.6 the same week after being first or tied for first for the 22 of the past 26 weeks.

  

