Celebrate Christmas early this weekend with General Hospital alum Ryan Carnes (ex-Lucas)! The actor stars in Cupid for Christmas, exclusively available to stream on Hulu from Nov. 20, according to Deadline.

Bungalow Media recently snagged worldwide rights to the Capital Arts Entertainment and Scatena & Rosner Film flick. Directed by Blayne Weaver, Cupid for Christmas features Ruby (Melanie Stone), protégée to Cupid (Richard King). Melanie is having a hard time proving herself as her boss' best successor.

After one mishap too many, Melanie is charged with finding love for Charlie (Carnes), the most romantically-challenged person on earth, before midnight on Christmas Eve. If she accomplishes her goal, she'll become the next Cupid, but if not, she'll lose her wings for good.

Also starring Natasha Behnam, Siri Miller, and Cocoa Brown, the film was written by Patricia Harrington. Producers are Mike Elliott, Joseph P. Genier, Rob Kerchner and Paul DiFranco; EPs are Gato Scatena, Jordan Rosner, and Zach Stampone.