General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 22-26, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Everybody on Cassadine Island is either focused on Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) capture or demise.

Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) exits Port Charles.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has Brando’s (Johnny Wactor) back.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has Maxie’s back.

Chase (Josh Swickard) figures everything out about Maxie and Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) secret.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) lets down his guard with Portia (Brook Kerr).

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has an off-putting encounter.

Valentin has a sneaking suspicion that Brook Lynn is a lying liar who lies.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) decide to make nice with Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) celebrate their first Thanksgiving together.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) finds Austin (Roger Howarth).

Chase decides to protect Brook Lynn.

