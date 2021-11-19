Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Publish date:

Here's How You Can Watch Today's Virtual Day of DAYS

Author:
days logo

Days of Our Lives' annual fan event, Day of DAYS, is taking place today. Taking place virtually for the second consecutive year, Day of DAYS is hosted by Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole).

The free event will kick off at 6 PM EST/3 PM PST. On this virtual fan site and NBC's Facebook page and YouTube, viewers will be treated to Q&A panel sessions, games, classic DAYS video moments, and quizzes. The site will be live until Nov. 26, after which  content will head indefinitely to the DOOL app.

DAYS stars scheduled to appear are Martsolf, Zucker, Lucas Adams (Tripp), Lamon Archey (Eli), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), Camila Banus (Gabi), Brandon Barash (Jake), Brandon Beemer (Shawn), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Tamara Braun (Ava), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Judi Evans (Bonnie), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Billy Flynn (Chad), Galen Gering (Rafe), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Bill Hayes (Doug), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Drake Hogestyn (John), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Wally Kurth (Justin), Martha Madison (Belle), Marci Miller (Abigail), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Emily O’Brien (Gwen), James Reynolds (Abe), Suzanne Rogers (Maggie), Sal Stowers (Lani), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Josh Taylor (Roman), Paul Telfer (Xander), and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben).

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Days logo small
Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives Sets Virtual Day of DAYS For November 19

Nov 5, 2021
Comment
Susan Seaforth Hayes
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Susan Seaforth Hayes Talks Prepping for Virtual Emmys

Jun 24, 2020
Comment
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

Annual Day of DAYS Event Ushers in Season 55

Nov 7, 2019
Comment
days-promo-stefan
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Flash Forward Promo: A DiMera Mystery, Life in the Joint, and Princess Gina With The Blonde Streak

Nov 11, 2019
Comment