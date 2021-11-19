Here's How You Can Watch Today's Virtual Day of DAYS

Days of Our Lives' annual fan event, Day of DAYS, is taking place today. Taking place virtually for the second consecutive year, Day of DAYS is hosted by Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole).

The free event will kick off at 6 PM EST/3 PM PST. On this virtual fan site and NBC's Facebook page and YouTube, viewers will be treated to Q&A panel sessions, games, classic DAYS video moments, and quizzes. The site will be live until Nov. 26, after which content will head indefinitely to the DOOL app.

DAYS stars scheduled to appear are Martsolf, Zucker, Lucas Adams (Tripp), Lamon Archey (Eli), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), Camila Banus (Gabi), Brandon Barash (Jake), Brandon Beemer (Shawn), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Tamara Braun (Ava), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Judi Evans (Bonnie), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Billy Flynn (Chad), Galen Gering (Rafe), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Bill Hayes (Doug), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Drake Hogestyn (John), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Wally Kurth (Justin), Martha Madison (Belle), Marci Miller (Abigail), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Emily O’Brien (Gwen), James Reynolds (Abe), Suzanne Rogers (Maggie), Sal Stowers (Lani), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Josh Taylor (Roman), Paul Telfer (Xander), and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben).