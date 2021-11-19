Kate Mulgrew and Molly Ringwald Star in Short Film Inspired by Claire Labine

Actresses Kate Mulgrew and Molly Ringwald are teaming up to bring a former daytime scribe's live events to film. Broadway World is reporting the ladies will star in the new short Columbarium, inspired by the life of legendary writer Claire Labine. The film centers around two brothers trying to honor their grandmother's dying wish of stealing her dead dogs' ashes from her ex-husband, who is their grandfather, on his 80th birthday.

The film is written by Nicholas Mancusi and co-directed by Roger Mancusi. The brothers are grandsons of Labine. They said in a released statement:

While many only knew Claire Labine as an acclaimed soap opera writer, to us, she was Grandmere, our family's fearless and eccentric leader, who kept us on our toes up until her final request. In an effort to celebrate her fascinating life, we are excited to share this story that encapsulates a small part of what made her so special, and unpack the humorous moments that accompanied the grief of losing her.

Mulgrew, who got her start on Ryan's Hope, which was created by Labine, said of the late writer:

I cherish my memories of Claire, and was always moved by her smart and bold writing that challenged the narrative boundaries of television. I'm thrilled to partner with her grandsons to share this story that I think perfectly captures the adventure, wit, and love of Claire and her unique and incredible legacy.

The film goes into production later this month.