November 19, 2021
Sean Carrigan Joins Season 4 of All American

Sean Carrigan

Sean Carrigan

Former The Young and the Restless actor Sean Carrigan (Stitch Rayburn) has signed on to the current fourth season of The CW's All American. According to Shadow and Act, Carrigan will recur in the role of Ivan Garret, a no- nonsense football head coach at a division one school that is all about winning by any means necessary. 

Carrigan reunites with his former Y&R co-star Lamon Archey, who has recurred on the show since season 2 as Superintendent D'Angelo Carter. 

