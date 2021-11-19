The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) is pregnant! She and husband Elan Ruspoli are set to welcome their third child, People has exclusively confirmed. The two are already parents to Lenix, nine months old, and two-year-old Rise.

MacInnes Wood told the publication:

I am excited to announce that I am pregnant with my third child, due this spring. Elan and I dreamed of having a large family as we are both only children and are over the moon that our dreams are coming true.

B&B shared congratulations on its official Twitter account, posting: