November 19, 2021
The Young and the Restless Recap: Billy Offers to Step Down From ChancComm (WATCH)

The Young and the Restless Recap for November 18, 2021
Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victor is pondering the state of Billy Boy’s universe. What reason could he possibly have for folding so quickly. Billy Boy must really have a bad hand. 

Side Note: Is Victor actually buying what Billy Boy is selling? 

Side Note #2: My guess would be no.

Billy says he will walk away from ChancComm and leave it for Lily to run. He doesn’t think Lily should take the hit. 

Side Note: I wonder what Jill, who actually owns the company thinks about Billy’s willingness to vacate his position.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Nick Worries About Abby's Sudden Disappearance

Billy goes on to say that he couldn’t cut it with the “big boys”. Victor wins. All Victor has to say is, “I’ll be damned.” 

Will Billy actually cut ties with ChancComm? Will Victor be satisfied with Billy falling on his sword to save his beloved Lily? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!

