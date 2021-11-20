Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Days of Our Lives Promo: Paulina Writes Off Chanel After Her Betrayal

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of November 22-26, 2021
Jackée Harry

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Joyous Thanksgiving is coming to Salem . . . but is it really joyous for everyone? 

Doug (Bill Hayes) decides to call out Marlena (Deidre Hall) as the Devil.

Meanwhile Paulina (Jackée Harry) decides that Chanel's (Raven Bowens) actions may have consequences.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

