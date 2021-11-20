Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sherri Shepherd Takes Wendy Williams Talk Show to Season High Ratings

The Wendy Williams Show has continued to snare strong ratings, despite the host the chatfest is named after not being back on television. The Wrap is reporting Wendy Williams has captured its best numbers with Sherri Shepherd as guest co-host. The show saw a 0.9 rating for the week ending on Nov. 7, while during its premiere week ending Oct. 24, it drew a 0.8 rating.

Shepherd, a fan favorite, has improved the previous week with guest co-host Whitney Cummings, Leah Remini, and Michael Rapaport, which saw the show net 0.8 ratings.

Williams continues to be out from the show dealing with medical issues she's faced that have delayed her hosting duties.

