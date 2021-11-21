The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of November 22-26, 2021

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

The Forrester-Logan gang make their way to the mansion for their annual sit-down.

Meanwhile, Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) getting restless and wants to be with Finn (Tanner Novlan). Deacon (Sean Kanan) doesn't think she'd be welcome at the Forrester table, but he decides it might be a good idea for him.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!