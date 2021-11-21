Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and the Restless Promo: Phyllis Takes a Thanksgiving Trip to Dreamland

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of November 22-26, 2021
Michelle Stafford

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Gloria (Judith Chapman) pays a holiday visit to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in the form of a dreamweaver. 

Part of her journey takes her to the Newman ranch, where she finds Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

