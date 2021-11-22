Alison Sweeney Signs on to Peacock's Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas

NBCUniversal

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas is getting a dose of Sami! Alison Sweeney will reprise the role of Sami Brady DiMera in the upcoming holiday film, debuting Dec. 16 exclusively on Peacock.

The Peacock Original movie has an all-star cast. In addition to Sweeney, fans can expect to see Deidre Hall (Marlena), Eileen Davidson (Kristen), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Drake Hogestyn (John), Camila Banus (Gabi), Chandler Massey (Will), Ari Zucker (Nicole), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Billy Flynn (Chad), Paul Telfer (Xander), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Zach Tinker (Sonny), and Blake Berris (Nick).

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton (Massey), who is penning a screenplay and attempting to meet his Christmas Eve deadline.

Utilizing classic holiday film tropes, Will creates a story inspired by his loved ones in Salem...complete with some plot twists viewers won't expect!

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Serving as EP is Ken Corday, along with co-executive producer Albert Alarr; Ron Carlivati is head writer.