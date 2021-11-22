Days of Our Lives scribe Elizabeth "Betsy" Snyder has passed away, head writer Ron Carlivati announced on Twitter. He shared:

Snyder's official obituary states that the writer died on Nov. 9 after a short illness. Born in Buffalo, New York, she spent most of her adult life living in Pasadena, California. She wrote for DAYS from 2011 to 2021, recently helping pen the hit Peacock spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

In 2013, she served as co-head writer of Prospect Park's All My Children revival with longtime pal Marlene McPherson. McPherson reminisced to Soap Hub:

We went through so much together – good and bad. We navigated this business together. Our children were the same ages and we shared those experiences. Her favorite place was Martha’s Vineyard. She loved walking. Betsy was such an early riser – we’d talk story as she walked every morning. All her best ideas would come while walking – it was how she sorted things out. What I will remember most about Betsy are all the little things we shared and bonded over. The inside jokes, the moments that made us laugh and cry. Her smile, her laughter, and her love of books, the beach, gardening, the New Yorker podcast, and a great cocktail. She was so proud of both her children. She was the most loyal and true friend. She was more than my friend and writing partner – she was more like my sister.

In addition to the above accomplishments, Snyder worked on the writing teams for The Bold and the Beautiful, Port Charles, Sunset Beach, Another World, and General Hospital. She won two Daytime Emmys with the DAYS writing team and another with the B&B writing team. This year, she scored a Writers Guild of America win with the DAYS writing team.

Snyder is survived by her husband, Clay Marquardt, daughter Anne, and son Charlie, as well as her father, siblings, and stepsiblings. She is predeceased by her mother and stepmother.