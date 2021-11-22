Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Promo: The Fallout of Lies and Deception in Port Charles Continues

Author:
Kelly Thiebaud

Kelly Thiebaud

This week on General Hospital, the fallout of schemes and best laid plans continues to have a ripple effect in Port Charles.

At Charlie's, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Nina (Cynthia Watros) what she and "Mike" had wasn't love, but a lie.

In the ER at GH, Brando (Johnny Wactor) demands to know what's going on.

In the waiting room, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) gets a call, and Chase (Josh Swickard) tells Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) he will never forgive her as Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) looks on.

At the Savoy, Portia (Brook Kerr) asks Curtis (Donnell Turner) what he believes.

Over at Cassadine Island, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) asks about Jason (Steve Burton) as she's trapped under rubble.

Is Stone Cold, going to survive? Watch the promo below!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

gh-shirtless chase
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Finn Knows Chase Is a Lie and the Truth Ain't In Him

Apr 26, 2020
Comment
gh spoilers 9_3_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Trina Keeps Her Eyes Trained on Esme

Sep 4, 2021
Comment
EE9BF1D9-A9D0-4985-93AA-782578F4754A
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Finn Goes IN on Peter

May 29, 2021
Comment
gh-spoilers-3:28:2020
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Carly Catches a Glimpse of Brando's Ripped, Yet Soft Underbelly

Mar 28, 2020
Comment