Photo Source: CBS

The Young and the Restless' Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses) is delving deeper into his character. Devon (Bryton James) and Lily's (Christel Khalil) little brother has been back in town for the better part of a year, and he's realized that medicine isn't the career for him after all. What was behind Moses' choice? Gaines spoke to Soap Opera Digest.

Moses got inspired by none other than Devon. Gaines explained:

Moses is trying to find his way like anybody else. Because of his father’s passing, he had it in his head that he wanted to be a doctor, but after living with Devon and being away from his mom, Moses has seen another way of life and he wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

How is Gaines different from Moses? The actor dished:

I think I’m a smart person but I feel Moses is way smarter than me. He’s put together, while I’m flustered and he’s more focused and organized than I am. It’s fun playing him and I’m really excited to see where his storyline goes.

James has been a big help to Gaines in real life. Gaines said: