The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Ashley and Jack Search For Abby

Eileen Davidson

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) gets some disturbing news.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) reaches out to her ex-husband Billy (Jason Thompson) and has an offer he may not be able to refuse.

Lily: The ChancComm (Christel Khalil) exec also receives an exciting offer. Look for Lily to make a call for help.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) goes to Elena (Brytni Sarpy) for a bit of help.

Jill: Big mama (Jess Walton) is back! Look for Jill to take control of the chaos happening.

Victor/Ashley: The Black Knight and the chemist (Eileen Davidson) butt heads.

Noah: The prodigal Newman heir (Rory Gibson) gives a little peek at his life in London.

Jack/Ashley: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and Ashley set off to find Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) gets a reality check.