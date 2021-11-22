Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Updated:
Original:

The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Ashley and Jack Search For Abby

Author:
Eileen Davidson

Eileen Davidson

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) gets some disturbing news.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) reaches out to her ex-husband Billy (Jason Thompson) and has an offer he may not be able to refuse.

Lily: The ChancComm (Christel Khalil) exec also receives an exciting offer. Look for Lily to make a call for help.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) goes to Elena (Brytni Sarpy) for a bit of help.

Jill: Big mama (Jess Walton) is back! Look for Jill to take control of the chaos happening.

Victor/Ashley: The Black Knight and the chemist (Eileen Davidson) butt heads.

Noah: The prodigal Newman heir (Rory Gibson) gives a little peek at his life in London.

Jack/Ashley: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and Ashley set off to find Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) gets a reality check.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

YR Abby
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Abby Learns Chance May be Dead

Oct 25, 2021
Comment
Sally
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Sally Tries to Get Intel on Chelsea

Nov 1, 2021
Comment
YR Adam and Sally
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Adam and Sally Share Another Kiss

Oct 15, 2021
Comment
yr
The Young and the Restless

SPOILERS: Things Are Getting Hot and Sticky This Summer on Y&R

May 31, 2016
Comment