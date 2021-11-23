Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: It's raining fallout in Malibu as Finn wrestles with the reality Jack has foist upon him. Finn defends Li, who he claims wants nothing to do with him. Finn admits he never thought he could be disappointed in Jack. Jack repeats that he made a terrible mistake, but it doesn't wipe away their family history. Jack insists he's the same man who raised him and married Li.

Finn disagrees. He doesn't think Jack would lie and betray those he was supposed to love. Finn gets angry and digs deep. He tells Jack all this relationship is based on a lie. He sees himself as a product of Jack's betrayal on his mother. Steffy tries to pull Finn back, but Finn wants Jack to understand the extend of his damage to their family. He starts up the shredder and lets Jack know he is the last person he wants to emulate when it comes to family. Jack breaks down when Finn tells him to stop calling him, "Son." Finn kicks big daddy out of the house...and he leaves alone whilst Li stays behind.

