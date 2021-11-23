Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy and Finn are alone after he sandblasted Jack. Steffy tells Finn she admires how he wants to make sure Li is okay...but also...she know's he's hurting. Steffy understands their close, special bond has been strained.

Finn explains how he never questioned Jack's faithfulness or honesty. Jack was a devoted husband and father. You know, a stand up guy, until he wasn't. Finn is very uncertain about what to do now that he knows about this explosive, lifelong secret. He adds that he will never know what it was like to know Jack was his father growing up.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn Spews His Anger All Over Jack

Steffy understands how Finn feels, and assures him she, Kelly, and Hayes are there for him. She has no doubt about the kind of father he will be. He will feel that admiration from them as much as he will be a faithful husband to her. Steffy leaves the decision about Jack up to him, but he should know he has a family that loves him and counts on him. Steffy promises he can always count on her and her love.

